Three held with 51 kg of ganja in Tirupur

Coimbatore : Three persons, including two women, were arrested Tuesday, for trying to sell ganja in nearby Tirupur and 51 kgs of ganja were seized from their possession.

Police during vehicle check at Adaikkadu area in Tirupur, noticed the trio moving in a suspicious manner and were nabbed.

Police recovered 51 kg of ganja from them, identified as Mayi, Tamilselvi and Roselin.

preliminary inquiry revealed that they had brought the contraband from a hilly area in Vishakhpatnam and further investigations on, police said.