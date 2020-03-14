Three held with ganja to be sold to students in Coimbatore and Kerala

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Mar 14 Three persons have been arrested for smuggling ganja by trains, targeting the students in the city and neighbouring Kerala and 52 kgs of contraband seized from their possession in the last two days.

Based on a tip off, sleuths of Narcotic Substance Control Division kept vigil in the city and nearby railway stations for the last couple of days, police said.

The operations succeeded in the arrest of three persons, who said to have confessed that they used to purchase ganja from Andhra Pradesh and sell in cities in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, they said. All the three were produced before court and remanded and lodged in the Central jail here.