Three of six persons who gang raped an Assam woman arrested in Tirupur

Coimbatore : Three of six persons, who allegedly gang raped a guest woman worker in Palladam, in nearby Tirupur district, were arrested Thursday and search was on for others.

The 22-year old woman, hailing from Assam and staying in Sarsavanapatti in the city, in her complaint said that she had asked one Rajeshkumar, a known person while working in a mill in Tirupur, a job as she was living

alone after being deserted by husband.

On invitation, the woman went to Rajeshkumar’s house on September 28, who asked his brother Rajeev to drop her to bus stand late in the evening.

However, Rajeev who took her on his bike and went straight to a bushy area in Udayanur near Palladam, about 40 Kms from here and called his five friends, police said.

The six member gang then allegedly sexually assaulted and fled with her money and mobile phone, she said in her complaint.

She managed to approach a person in the nearby house and informed police and narrated the incident, who based on the complaint started investigations.

Investigations led to the arrest of three persons– Rajeev, Anbu and Kavin and search is on for three others, police said.