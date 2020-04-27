  • Download mobile app
Coimbatore

Three penalised for trying to cook venison, four for hunting rabbit in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

April 27, 2020

Coimbatore : Forest officials nabbed and penalised three persons for preparing to cook a spotted deer in Thirumalur area coming under Periyanaickenpalayam range in the division.

The officials during their rounds noticed three persons cutting the deer and immediately nabbed Eswaran, Kuppuraj and Jayakumar.

Inquiry revealed that the carcass of the deer was found in the area and they were cooking and not not hunters, police said. 

As ordered by the senior department officials, a fine of Rs.20,000 each was imposed on them and further investigations on.

Similarly, four persons were held in Kalimadai in Poluvampatti range on the outskirts for  attempting to hunt rabbit.

The officials imposed a fine of rs.5,000 each on Sethhil, Rangan, Shaktivel and Moorthy. 

