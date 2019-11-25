Three persons attempt self immolation in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore Nov 25 : Tension prevailed on the premises of District Collectorate in nearby Tirupur, when three persons, including an elderly couple attempted to commit suicide by immolation, Monday.

The 81-year old Nachimuthu and his 78-year old wife Saraswathi, residents of Perichipalayam came to the collectorate Monday morning with a can of kerosene to commit suicide.However, police on duty prevented them, when they were trying to douse with the kerosene.

Nachimuthu later said that one of his grandsons, Selvaraj on the promise of looking after them in old age, got transferred 2.75 cents in his name and later left them on the streets, police said.Without any help, they decided to die and took the steps of immolation. In the second incident, a garment factory worker who arrived at the

Collectorate suddenly poured petrol in a bid to set ablaze, seeking action against the money

lender, who allegedly attacked him and his family, police said.However police overpowered and stopped him.

Santhanam (51) had taken a loan of Rs.3,700 from a lender and was repaying Rs.400 every week. As he failed to pay for the last two weeks, the lender Selvam along with his goons attacked him and his family a week ago. Police failed to take action against Selvam and to bring out the problem to the public, he attempted suicide, Santhanam told police.