Three police personnel test covid-19 positive in Coimbatore

Coimbatore : Three police personnel, including two women, here were tested positive for Covid-19 today.

The personnel on duty at a containment zone in Podanur, were taken and admitted to a private hospital this morning, police sources said.

Even test results of 50 more policemen are awaited, the family members of those tested positive were quarantined immediately, they said.

In view of this, all the police personnel on duty at all the containment areas in the city will be subjected to PCR test, they said.