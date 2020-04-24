  • Download mobile app
24 Apr 2020, Edition - 1746, Friday
Tirumalamatrimony.com
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Violence erupts in West Bengal’s Alipurduar while attempting to cremate a COVID suspected person who had died.
  • Tamil Nadu CM writes to EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar requesting him to make basic arrangements for nearly 1000 fishermen who’re stranded in Iran.
  • 75 COVID-19 positive cases & 3 related deaths have been reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours.
Travel

Coimbatore

Three police personnel test covid-19 positive in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

April 24, 2020

Coimbatore : Three police personnel, including two women, here were tested positive for Covid-19 today.

The personnel on duty at a containment zone in Podanur, were taken and admitted to a private hospital this morning, police sources said.

Even test results of 50 more policemen are awaited, the family members of those tested positive were quarantined immediately, they said.

In view of this, all the police personnel on duty at all the containment areas in the city will be subjected to PCR test, they said. 

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿