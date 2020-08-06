Three short of 6,000, six deaths in Coimbatore district

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The district today recorded 190 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the total affected till date to 5,997 and reported six deaths taking the toll to 96.

Of the total 1,579 are undergoing treatment and remaining discharged.

In Erode, 57 fresh cases, including three imported ones, were reported taking to total to 888 of which 239 are undergoing treatment. Erode reported 13 deaths so far.

Salem has 161 cases, taking the total to 4,251 of which 1,109 are under treatment with 43 deaths.

Tirupur reported 34 fresh cases taking the tally to 1,059 and 329 are under treatment. The district reported 18 deaths so far