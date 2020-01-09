Three,including TV channel reporter arrested for circulating obscene video

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Three persons, including a reporter of Tamil TV Channel, have been arrested and lodged in the Central jail here on charges of circulating a video of women employees undressing to get into their uniforms in a petrol bunk in the city.

Those arrested late Wednesday night are Manikandan and Subash, employees of the petrol bunk, and Maruthachalam, the TV Channel reporter.

According to police, Subash had kept a mobile phone in the dressing room and videographed while changing dress some four months ago, including the wife of Manikandan.

Manikandan’s wife noticed the phone and informed her husband, who deleted the content and broke the device they said.

However, much to the surprise, one of the video scenes went viral on social media from Tuesday onwards.

Police based on complaints including from AIDWA members registered case under various IPC sections, Information Technology Act, 2004; Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, 2002; and Sections 3, 4 and 6 of the Indecent Representation of Women Act, 1986 ,they said.

Investigation revealed that Subash had managed to retrieve the video and shared it with Manikandan, who then transferred it to Maruthachalam, who in turn circulated it on social media, they said.

Based on the complaint, all the three were arrested and lodged in the jail.