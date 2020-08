Covai Post Network

Udhagamandalam: It was a shock for the Nilgiris on Thursday.

Raising concern among all sections of the society,the district recorded 60 new cases of Covid infection today.

It took the total to 1178 with two from yesterday’s count being shifted to other districts.

Of the new cases nine were from Kannerimukku,eight from Kookalthorai,five from Karikalvalai,seven from Kappachi-Thumanatty and seven from Kappachi-Ooty.