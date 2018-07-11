Tiger census begins

Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative image

COIMBATORE: Forest Department on Wednesday began the exercise of carrying out the census of tiger population in Sirumugai and Mettupalayam forest ranges in the district.

Forest range officers, guards, foresters, anti-poaching warders and students are involved in the 20-day census, for which a training programme was conducted on Tuesday.

The training was given on fixing cameras and GPS and those involved in the census will fix them accordingly, after monitoring the movement of tigers, Forest Department sources said.