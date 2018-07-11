12 Jul 2018, Edition - 1094, Thursday
- A complaint has been filed against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor for the ‘Hindu-Pakistan’ comment he made yesterday
- ‘Rahul Gandhi, as the president of the party, should apologise’, says BJP MP Subramanian Swamy
- ‘It’s not the whole story for the election’, says Shashi Tharoor, MP, Congress
- Maharashtra govt dismisses opposition’s charge, ‘NGO distributed Bhagwad Gitas’, says Vinod Tawde
- The RSS mouthpiece questioned the intent of the filmmaker, saying the film gloried a ‘criminal’
- Several terrorist have been spotted in the areas of Chaukibal, Tehregam, and Pattan in the Kashmir valley
- JDU Neta Sharad Yadav hits out at BJP, backs Cong leader Shashi Tharoor
- US President Donald Trump insisted that he gets on well with German Chancellor Angela Merkel
- 2nd pothole death in Kalyan: 45 year old labourer identified as Anna dies due to a pothole at Kalyan
- BJP Chief Amit Shah arrives in Patna to meet Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
Tiger census begins
July 11, 2018
COIMBATORE: Forest Department on Wednesday began the exercise of carrying out the census of tiger population in Sirumugai and Mettupalayam forest ranges in the district.
Forest range officers, guards, foresters, anti-poaching warders and students are involved in the 20-day census, for which a training programme was conducted on Tuesday.
The training was given on fixing cameras and GPS and those involved in the census will fix them accordingly, after monitoring the movement of tigers, Forest Department sources said.