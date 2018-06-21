Tiger found dead near Gudalur

Covai Post Network

OOTY: Carcass of a tiger was found in Devarsolai forest area near Gudalur about 85 km form here on Thursday.

The body of the 10-year-old tiger was noticed by the villagers, who had gone to collect firewood in the reserved area and immediately informed forest department.

The officials rushed to the area and recovered the body and the postmortem to be carried out tomorrow will reveal the cause of death, police said.