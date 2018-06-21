23 Jun 2018, Edition - 1075, Saturday
- Tral, J&K: 8 security personnel injured in a grenade attack
- J&K: All-party meet with Governor NN Vohra has been cancelled
- Bombay HC admits discharge plea of Col. Purohit
- Rahul Gandhi can cross all lines for votes, says Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister
- The Charing Cross rail terminal in London was evacuated following reports of a man on the tracks claiming to carry a bomb
- Update: 1 civilian and 1 cop were killed in the encounter
- 10-year old boy gunned down by a watchman for plucking mangoes from an orchard in Bihar
- Daati Maharaj reaches crime branch as the probe begins on the rape case against him
- J&K: 2 jawaans injured in an encounter in Anantnag
Tiger found dead near Gudalur
Covai Post Network
June 21, 2018
Image credit : Illustrative image
OOTY: Carcass of a tiger was found in Devarsolai forest area near Gudalur about 85 km form here on Thursday.
The body of the 10-year-old tiger was noticed by the villagers, who had gone to collect firewood in the reserved area and immediately informed forest department.
The officials rushed to the area and recovered the body and the postmortem to be carried out tomorrow will reveal the cause of death, police said.