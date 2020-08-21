Tirupur exporters welcome ESIC decision

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: Tirupur Exporters Association (TEA) Friday thanked the Centre for the ESIC (Employees State Insurance Corporation) decision to pay 50 per cent of average wages of the employees for maximum 90 days unemployment due to the impact caused by Pandemic and specifically added that from day one.

This crucial financial measure given to the employees will be largely helpful to them and also overcome the difficulties being encountered by the employees during this period of unemployment. TEA President, Raja M Shanmugham said.

As a lot of enquiries have been coming to Tirupur, he was optimistic it would be converted into purchase orders and the enhancement of competitiveness is very much required to sustain in the business.

In the first four months of current financial year, Tirupur knitwear exports clocked Rs.4,325 crores and was hopeful that there would be a significant improvement in the exports in the coming months, he claimed.

More importantly, once the situation improved, Tirupur units will resume providing employment to the workers from other districts of Tamil Nadu and also migrant workers from northern states, he said.

He has sent thanks letter to Prime Minister, Union Minister of State for labour and Employment, ESIC chairman, Labour secretary and Union Textile Minister and textile secretary, Raja Shanmugham said.