Titan World celebrates Mother’s Day with a bespoke Perfume-making experience across their stores nationwide

Coimbatore – Scent has a powerful way of evoking memory, and for many, the fragrance of a mother remains one of the most comforting and enduring. This Mother’s Day, Titan World invites you to honour that cherished bond with a gift she’ll always remember, a perfume as timeless as her love. Celebrate that enduring bond through a thoughtfully curated in-store experience. On the 10th and 11th of May, over 163 Titan World stores across India will host a bespoke perfume-making activity, designed to help customers create memorable moments with the most cherished women in their lives – their mothers.

The activity invites guests to engage in the art of fragrance blending, allowing them to craft a personalized 50ml perfume using a curated selection of essential oils. Whether it’s a collaborative effort between mother and child or a surprise gift lovingly created for her, this hands-on experience is meant to evoke joy, nostalgia, and a deep sense of connection all bottled in a custom fragrance. This in-store activation is aligned with Titan’s ongoing commitment to create engaging, experiential retail moments that go beyond traditional shopping. It reflects the brand’s evolving approach towards their customers to create shared experiences.

Speaking on the activation, Rahul Shukla, Vice President and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Watches and Wearables, Titan Company Ltd. said, “At Titan, we’ve always believed in celebrating relationships that matter the most. With this unique perfume-making experience, we aim to offer something truly personal and heartfelt, a chance for our customers to create not just a gift, but a lasting memory with their mothers. This initiative beautifully captures the essence of what Titan stands for, that is, meaningful moments and timeless bonds.”

Titan World stores will be equipped with dedicated zones where expert facilitators will guide the customers through the process of fragrance creation, from understanding scent profiles to blending their own unique combinations. The customers will take away the customized perfume in a premium bottle, making it a perfect keepsake of the occasion. Come and experience this at Titan World outlets in Coimbatore Cross Cut Road and R.S. Puram.