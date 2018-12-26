TMC accused Centre and State governments of neglecting farmers’ interests

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) on Wednesday accused both the Centre and Tamil Nadu governments of neglecting the interests of farmers in Tamil Nadu.

The farmers were seriously affected by various schemes and projects and both the Governments were functioning without taking into considerations the expectations of farmers, TMC President, G K Vasan said.

Talking to reporters at Sultanpet in the outskirts, after interacting with farmers, who were on hunger strike as part of their indefinite agitation over installation of high grid power lines thorough agriculture fields, Vasan said that the attitude of the government on the issue was condemnable, as also the serious issue of reservoir being constructed at Mekedatu in Karnataka.

Accusing the State government of trying to forcibly install the towers with the help of police and revenue department officials, Vasan said that the Government has to reconsider their plans and lay the lines though underground cables on highways.