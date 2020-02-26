  • Download mobile app
26 Feb 2020
Coimbatore

TMMK workers arrested for attempting to block rail in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

February 26, 2020

Coimbatore : Nearly 100 workers of Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK) were arrested Wednesday, for attempting to lay siege of the city railway station, protesting against the violence in Delhi, which claimed 20 lives.

Raising slogans against the BJP-led government for the failure to contain violence,the workers assembled near the railway station, who were stopped by police by erecting barricades, since there was no no permission.

The agitators accused RSS for inciting violence and blamed police for remaining silent instead of preventing rioters.

There was some push and pull between workers and police, when they tried to enter railway station and all of them were arrested. 

