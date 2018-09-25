TN CM demands international inquiry for warcrime against DMK, Cong

Covai Post Network

Salem : In a scathing attack on DMK and Congrress for their alleged support to Sri Lankan Government for the genocide of Tamils there, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Edapadi Palanisamy today demanded an International probey for their alleged involvement in the war crime.

Addressing a meeting to condemn the alleged role of DMK and Congress in supporting the Rajapakshe government in Sri Lanka to eliminate Tamils there, Palanisamy said that the meeting is being held to bring to the attention of the Central Government and International countries on the betrayal of DMK and Congress, who were ruling Tamil Nadu and Centre respectively at that time.

Believing the words of Karunanidhi that the war has ended, after his three and hour fast for the cause, the poor Tamils, who were hiding in trenches came out only to be shot by the Lankan soldiers leading to a genocide, he said.

“There is a strong case against both the DMK and Congress for an international inquiry into this heinous crime and also human rights violations and the meeting is to highlight the people about the real faces of these parties,” he said.

The truth has come out after Rajapakshe, who was recently in India, explained the position, he said.

Coming down heavily on DMK, Palanisamy said that it was functioning as a company and not as a political party.

While AIADMK members and ministers and chief ministers, including late M G Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa had come from grassroot level, the incumbent DMK President has taken over from his father late Karunanidhi, he said.

He also recollected the incidents in the assembly, where mike was snatched away from Ramachandran and how a DMK minister pulled the sari of Jayalalithaa. Both had then sworn to come back to the assembly only after becoming chief minister, he said amid thunderous applause.