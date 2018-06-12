TN emerges as one of the top 5 States for Amazon Prime Membership in India

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu has emerged as one of the top five states for the most number of Amazon Prime members in India, with Chennai and Coimbatore accounting for the fastest growth for Prime membership in the State, a company official said on Tuesday.

Launched in India in 2016, Amazon Prime provides an unparalleled combination of shopping and entertainment benefits and priced at Rs. 999 a year, benefits include unlimited free fast delivery on eligible items, early & exclusive launches of new products, access to deals & discounts on Amazon.in, unlimited access to Amazon Prime Music and ad-free streaming from Amazon Prime Video.

Small towns such as Pollachi, Mettupalayam and Annur have subscribed to the membership, with popular categories in the state include smart phones, pantry, books, apparels and beauty, Head – Prime Member Growth & Engagement, Amazon India, Subbu Palaniappan told reporters here.

ALSO READ : Amazon Studios Greenlights Utopia, Signs Gillian Flynn to Overall Deal

“Prime members are more engaged, shopping across categories and shop regularly on Amazon pantry for cooking essentials, beverages and household supplies from popular brands,” he said. Prime members in Tamil Nadu enjoy the many benefits of Prime; from watching the latest and exclusive Bollywood and international Video titles on Amazon Prime Video, to listening to the latest and best Indian and international music ad-free on Amazon Prime Music, to shopping for exclusive deals, to enjoying free fast delivery on millions of products.

Tamil Nadu being a critical locale for Amazon.in. the company has continued to invest significantly in fulfilment network to support the rapid growth in the state. Amazon has set up 6 Fulfilment Centres (FCs) in the state with a storage capacity of more than 1.5 million cubic feet, with two in Coimbatore and four in Chennai.

Amazon has a strong presence of its own delivery network in the region with 15 Amazon owned delivery stations, more than 40 Service Partner nodes and over 1000 ‘I Have Space’ store partners in the State. This network enables customers in the region with a fast and reliable delivery experience “Amazon has over 16,000 sellers in Tamil Nadu, many of whom sell products under the Prime program. Prime products from sellers in Tamil Nadu include Apparel and Home and Kitchen products to name a few,” Palaniappan said.