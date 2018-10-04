TN ministers facing graft charges should go, says CPM leader Ramakrishnan

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The CPM on Thursday demanded the resignation of Tamil Nadu ministers against whom corruption charges had been levelled.

These included Local Administration Minister S P Velumani and Health Minister Vijayabhaskar and they should step down immediately, party politburo member G Ramakrishnan told reporters here.

Velumani had been accused of corruption charges, particularly in awarding contract to French firm Suez for water supply in Coimbatore, he said. Charges were being levelled on a daily basis against many ministers, he added.

In view of the continued agitation against Sterlite, the Government should prevent the reported efforts of the company to operate its second unit, he said, adding that no bias should be shown towards retrieving the land encroached by Sastra University.

The Government should also take concrete steps to meet any eventualities, following heavy rain forecast in the coming days.

In Coimbatore, the corporation should withdraw its proposed plans to instal water ATMs in its 100 wards, which would not benefit the

citizens and would turn commercialisation of drinking water, he said.