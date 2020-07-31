TN photographer bags award

Covai Post Network





Coimbatore : Ramachandran Govindaraj of Dharapuram in Tamil Nadu has won the first prize in the Wildlife Category of the 9th edition of the D J Memorial Photography Contest. The contest has been instituted by Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (LMW), in memory of its past Chairman and Managing Director, Dr. D. Jayavarthanavelu.

In the Sunrise and Sunset category of the contest Suman Chakrabarty has bagged the award . The award ceremony was held online on July 30.

The winners received Rs.2.5 lakh each, an LMW release said on Friday.

A three member jury panel consisting of eminent photographers Sudhir Saxena from Indore, Sudip Roy Choudhury from Kolkata and Balan Madhavan, from Thiruvananthapuram was formed to judge the entries received.

The contest had received 9,393 images from 2,223 participants from around the world, through online between May 25 and July 5..

Besides, the top two prizes, the runners received Rs.1.5 lakh each and 10 participants were awarded with certificates of merit for their efforts.

LMW Chairman and Managing Director, Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu, congratulated the prize winners.