TN students secure 25% ICAR seats at TNAU

Indian Council of Agricultural Research, New Delhi is conducting All India Entrance Examinations Admission (AIEEA) for Under Graduate admission 2020 for B.Sc (Agriculture) and allied subjects.

The State Agricultural Unviersities reserved the 15 percent of total seats to students secured the admission through AIEEA.

The AIEEA – ICAR allotment of students for the year 2020 has been released in the ICAR exam portal. The total ICAR seat matrix of 120 students from different States of India has been allotted by ICAR to Tamil Nadu Agricultural University. During the current academic year the domicile State students secured 30 seats from different Districts of Tamil Nadu and got allotment at TNAU which accounts 25 per cent of the total seat matrix.

Dr. N. Kumar, Vice-chancellor, TNAU has congratulated and appreciated the secured students from Tamil Nadu those who selected TNAU and agriculture as their profession.