TN traders plan hunger strike on Oct 23 against Walmart entry, rising fuel price

Image credit : Illustrative image

Coimbatore : Traders in Tamil Nadu will observe a one-day hunger strike on October 23 in protest against the Central and State Governments not conceding their demands, including the opposition to entry of Walmart into the Indian market.

Though the traders’ body had put forward various demands, including bringing petrol and diesel under GST, the governments failed to respond positively, Federation of Tamil Nadu Traders Unions president A M Vikramraja told mediapersons here on Tuesday.

Trader bodies from across the country would converge in Delhi and take out a procession on December 16, he said, adding that it was also proposed to observe indefinite closure of the shops and trade in nine States, including South Indian ones from December end.

On ban on plastic items, Vikramaraj said traders welcomed the step, but wanted use of recyclable plastic.

He alleged that Food Safety department officials were harassing traders on the issue of plastic through inspection and filing of cases.