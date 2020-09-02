  • Download mobile app
02 Sep 2020
TNAU, Coimbatore, converts barren land into cultivable one

Covai Post Network

September 2, 2020

Coimbatore : Tamil Nadu Agricultural University today converted half an acre wasteland into barren land by planting teak and Melia woodland.

The wasteland was available at Paddy Breeding Station, Department of Rice, Centre for Plant Breeding and Genetics (CPBG) in the University.

Vice-Chancellor Dr. N. Kumar, initiated the planting followed by the university officers and other scientists planted the seedlings.

Totally 174 seedlings comprising teak (Tectona grandis) and Malai Vembu (Melia dubia) was planted in an area of 0.5 acre, thereby bringing the unutilized area under cultivation.

Registrar Dr. A.S. Krishnamoorthy, CPBG Director, Dr Geetha and Heads of various Departments and Scientists attended the function, duly following duly following social distancing as directed by the government of Tamil Nadu.

