TNAU researcher bags ICAR-Nehru award

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Dr. Vinod Kumar Selvaraj of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University was conferred the ICAR-Jawaharlal Nehru award under the crop protection category for his research work on “Emergence of tobacco streak virus infecting cotton: Investigations on symptom expression,

transmission, spread and management”

He has published his research works in Peer reviewed high impact journals.

The University Vice-Chancellor, Dr N Kumar who congratulated him said that the 92nd Foundation Day and Award Ceremony of the ICAR was organized on July 16 through Video Conferencing.

The ICAR awards for the year 2019 were announced through live stream in the presence of Union Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Ministers of State for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Parshottam

Rupala and Kailash Choudhary.