TNHB allotment: Residents seek Collector’s intervention

Members from 22 families have urged District Collector T.N. Hariharan to initiate steps to include their names to the allotment list for the houses constructed by Tamil Nadu Housing Board in New Sidhapur.

The TNHB had planned to rebuild a few units at VKK Menon Road in New Sidhapur. According to the members, there are 216 units of TNHB construction, besides 300-400 huts in the area. The Board decided to reconstruct the buildings and allotted houses for its residents and also for those living in the nearby huts at Keeranatham.

“Nearly 22 houses were left out and were not allotted dwellings in the Keeranatham unit. We have been running from pillar to post to get houses allotted. We have been told that the Housing Board will be starting its work soon. If that happens, our houses will be demolished. If we are not allotted a house by the Housing Board, we have nowhere to go,” said Vasanthi Murugan, one of the petitioners.

“We have been living in this area for last three decades and we are daily wage workers. Neither the authorities nor the MLA is giving us a proper reply,” said another petitioner.

“This is the second time we are submitting a petition to the Collector in the last two months. But there has been no response,” Vasanthi added.