  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
23 Jun 2018, Edition - 1075, Saturday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Tral, J&K: 8 security personnel injured in a grenade attack
  • J&K: All-party meet with Governor NN Vohra has been cancelled
  • Bombay HC admits discharge plea of Col. Purohit
  • Rahul Gandhi can cross all lines for votes, says Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister
  • The Charing Cross rail terminal in London was evacuated following reports of a man on the tracks claiming to carry a bomb
  • Bombay HC admits discharge plea of Col. Purohit
  • Update: 1 civilian and 1 cop were killed in the encounter
  • 10-year old boy gunned down by a watchman for plucking mangoes from an orchard in Bihar
  • Daati Maharaj reaches crime branch as the probe begins on the rape case against him
  • J&K: 2 jawaans injured in an encounter in Anantnag
Travel

Coimbatore

TNPCB orders to close illegal charcoal unit at Palladam, revenue dept to seize machines

Covai Post Network

June 21, 2018

Coimbatore: Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has ordered closure and directed the revenue department to seize machines from an illegal private charcoal unit near Palladam.

The unit was functioning despite closure orders from the TNPCB due to non-renewal of licence by the company.

The charcoal manufacturing unit had been functioning for the past few years. Last year, the TNPCB came to know that the unit had not renewed its licence. It recommended to the district monitoring committee chaired by the
Collector that power supply to the unit be cut, a TNPCB official said.

“As directed, Tangedco cut the electricity but we came to know that the unit has started operation without electricity. Its management managed to run the unit and produce charcoal. When we checked, we found that its emission was above permissible levels too. So, we recommended to our head office in Chennai to seize its machines and stop the illegal operation,” he said.

Following this, head office issued an order to seize the machines which could be done by the revenue department to which it had been, forwarded, he added.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿