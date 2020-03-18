To allay fears of covid-19, poultry farm owners distribute chilly chicken in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : To prove their point and allay the fear that eating chicken will spread coronavirus, a group of poultry farm owners Wednesday distributed cooked chilly chicken to the public in the city.

With the rumours spreading that the consuming chicken will lead to Covid-19, the chicken business came to a new low from Rs.180 per kg to Rs.80 to rs.40 in different locations and egg price crashed to Rs.two from Rs.five.

Unable to bear the loss of crore of rupees, the poultry farm owners from Palladam, a major chicken producing area in Tirupur district, decided this novel way of distributing cooked chilly chicken to break the myth.

Despite the Central and State governments circulars that there was no no harm in chicken eating, the people were hesitant to purchasethe chicken for fear of the disease, the owners association said.

They distributed chicken–nearly 200 kgs–to the public, majority of who came volunteerly and consumed without any fear.