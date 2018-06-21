  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
23 Jun 2018, Edition - 1075, Saturday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Tral, J&K: 8 security personnel injured in a grenade attack
  • J&K: All-party meet with Governor NN Vohra has been cancelled
  • Bombay HC admits discharge plea of Col. Purohit
  • Rahul Gandhi can cross all lines for votes, says Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister
  • The Charing Cross rail terminal in London was evacuated following reports of a man on the tracks claiming to carry a bomb
  • Update: 1 civilian and 1 cop were killed in the encounter
  • 10-year old boy gunned down by a watchman for plucking mangoes from an orchard in Bihar
  • Daati Maharaj reaches crime branch as the probe begins on the rape case against him
  • J&K: 2 jawaans injured in an encounter in Anantnag
Coimbatore

Tobacco products seized from shop at Karumathampatti

Covai Post Network

June 21, 2018

Coimbatore: Food safety department officials seized tobacco products worth Rs 10,000 from Krishna Stores near Karumathampatti in the city on Wednesday.

People’s organisation ‘Aneethikku Ethirana Makkal Iyakkam’, on receiving information about the sale of banned tobacco products, complained the food safety department in Sulur.

Senior official Sakthivel searched the store and found banned gutka products worth Rs 10,000.

He said most of the petty shops in the city were involved in selling the products. “We are doing our best to control the sale of banned tobacco products. Seized products are destroyed in city outskirts,” he added.

Food safety office issued a warning notice to shop owner Deepak, said organisation activist D Prabakaran. He wanted the Government to take appropriate action.

