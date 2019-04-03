Token in the form of currencies distributed, complaint lodged

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Election Department in Pollachi in the district on Wednesday lodged a complaint with police that tokens in the form of fake currencies were distributed to the voters in some areas.

Based on an information, the Assistant Returning Officer, A Ravikumar had visited some areas and found people holding such currencies and seized them, police said.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that a former AIADMK councillor had distributed the tokens, which were handed over to the Pollachi East Police station for further action, they said.