Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : With toll gates started functioning, the vehicle users were charged Rs.five more, compared to one month ago at Kaniyur Checkpost near here.

Instead of Rs.95, Rs.100 is being charged for car, jeep and van, the motorists started complaining.

Similarly, LMV’s are charged Rs.150 as against Rs.145 and bus, trucks and lorries Rs.305.

In view of this the commuters have started agitating and demanding for withdrawal of hike with immediate effect.