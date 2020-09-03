  • Download mobile app
03 Sep 2020
Coimbatore

Total cases cross 17,200 in Coimbatore district with 593 fresh cases

Covai Post Network

September 3, 2020

Coimbatore: With 593 Covid-19 positive cases, the total cases counts crossed 17,000 in the district and three deaths took the toll to 318 today.

Of the total 17,258 cases, 12,564 patients were discharged and 4,376 under treatment at various hospitals and at homes, a State Medical Bulletin said.

In Erode, 111 positive cases took the total to 3,475, of which 2,259 were discharged and 1,171 undergoing treatment. With one death, the toll rose to 45.

With 208 fresh cases, Salem tally went up to 12,043 of which 8,292 were discharged and 3,586 under treatment, while the death toll gone up to 164, as four more death recorded today.

Tirupur witnessed 112 new cases and three deaths taking the toll 72. Of the total 3,018 cases, 1,993 were discharged and 953 under treatment, it said.

