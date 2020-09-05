Total count crosses 18,400, 545 positive cases in Coimbatore today

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : With 545 Covid-19 positive cases, the total count in this district crossed 18,000 today.

Of the 18,410 cases, 13,350 were discharged and 4,729 are under treatment at various hospitals and at homes, a State Medical Bulletin said.

With the death of a 63 year male, with Covid-19 positive and bilateral bronchopneumonia, the death toll stood at 323 in the district.

In Erode, 141 cases took the tally to 3,728 of which 2,454 were discharged and 939 are undergoing treatment.

With 250 fresh cases the total count reached 12,535 at Salem of which 8,861 were discharted and 3,498 are under treatment. The death toll touched 176, with six deaths reported today.

Tirupur recorded 196 fresh cases taking the tally to 3,305, of which 2,161 were discharged and 1,068 under treatment. Three deaths took the toll to 76, it said.