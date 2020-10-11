  • Download mobile app
11 Oct 2020
Coimbatore

Total count crosses 37,000 in Coimbatore, four deaths today

Covai Post Network

October 11, 2020

Coimbatore : With 389 fresh covid-19 positive case the total count in the district crossed 37,000 and with four deaths the toll touched 491 today.

Of the total 37,117 cases, 31,709 patients were discharged and 4,917 are under treatment at various hospitals, a State medical bulletin said.

In Erode 163 cases took the total to 8,273 of which 7,076 were discharged and 1,099 under treatment. With two deaths, the total touched 101.

Salem reported 294 cases, taking the tally to 23,340 of which 20,654 patients were discharged and 2,313 under treatment. Three deaths took the tally to 373.

With 172 cases, Tirupur total crossed 10,000 touching 10,032, of which 1,167 are under treatment after discharging 8,710. The death toll remained at 155 so far, it said.

