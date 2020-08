Covai Post Network

Udhagamandalam: The total number of persons found to be Covid-19 positive in the Nilgiris,since the start of the virus spread in the district,has crossed the 1000 mark. As on date the figure is 1010 with four from Thursday’s list being shifted to other districts.

18 cases were added on Friday.

Of them three were from Bombay Castle in Ooty and four were from different parts of Gudalur.