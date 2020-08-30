  • Download mobile app
30 Aug 2020, Edition - 1874, Sunday
E-Box Colleges
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • GST shortfall: Centre gives 2 options to compensate states
  • East Delhi Municipal Corporation proposes termination of Tahir Hussain’s membership
  • PM Narendra Modi addresses ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Defence Industry Outreach Webinar’ through video conference.
  • No proof of Covid-19 relapse in recovered patients: Experts
  • Covid-19: Antibodies found in 27.7% of people in Punjab’s containment zones
  • 29,000-30,000 died due to ‘trespassing, untoward incidents’ in 3 years: Railways
Travel

Coimbatore

Total lockdown in Coimbatore on fifth and last sunday of August

Covai Post Network

August 30, 2020

Coimbatore : The fifth and last total lock down, without any relaxations, Sunday went off peacefully, even as city wore a deserted look, following closure of  major shops and commercial establishments in the district, today.

With increasing Covid-19 positive cases in the district for the last 10 days, the people preferred to remain indoors, with nearly 2,000  police personnel monitoring the situation in and around the City.

The people are waiting for the Government decision on lock down and restrictions for the next month.

Police are allowing the vehicles with essential commodities and a few medical shops and milk booths are found open in the morning hours.

Meanwhile, all shops, particularly jewelleries and textile business, on major commercial hub, the Crosscut Road, were closed for one week from yesterday night, as part of preventing the spread of the virus.

The steps were taken considering the safety of the public and also the workers of nearly 400 major shops on the road. 

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿