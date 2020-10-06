Total reaches 35,000, only one death reported in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : With 434 new covid-19 positive cases, the total count in the district reached 35,000 and one death took the toll to 470 today.

Of the total, 29,693 patients were discharged and 4,837 under treatment at various hospitals, a state medical bulletin said.

In Erode 91 new cases took the total to 7,557, of which 6,422 patients were discharged and 1,040 under treatment, with death toll remaining at 95.

Salem recorded 326 cases today and total went up to 21,716 of which 18,755 were discharged and 2,606 under treatment. With nine deaths the toll rose to 357.

With the addition of 152 new cases, the total in TIrupur touched 9.151 and 1,288 are undergoing treatment after discharging 7,713. Three deaths took the toll to 150, it said.