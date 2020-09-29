Total touches 31,489 with 572 fresh cases, one death recorded in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: The total Covid-19 positive count in the district breached 31,000, with 572 fresh cases reported and with one death, the toll rose to 425, today.

Of the total 31,489 affected, were discharged and are under treatment at various hospitals, a State Medical bulletin said.

In Erode, 126 fresh cases took the total to 6,642 of which 5,454 were discharged an 1,100 under treatment and death toll stood at 88, with four deaths recorded today.

Salem recorded 343 freshcases, taking the tally to 19,254 and 16,169 are discharged and 2,965 under treatment and nine deaths took the

toll to 321.

With 81 new cases, the affected persons shot up to 8,023 of which 6,309 were discharged and 1,583 under treatment, with two deaths toll rose to 131.