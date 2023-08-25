Toyota Kirloskar Motor Launches the All New Toyota Rumion – The Prestigious Family Car with an MPV Lineage

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore – Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), today announced the launch of its latest offering, the All New Toyota Rumion – a new compact MPV boasting of unmatched space, excellent fuel efficiency in a stylish and premium new family car. Already a frontrunner in Indian MPV segment, the launch of this seven-seater is expected to further boost Toyota’s presence in the market. Marking Toyota’s entry into the B-MPV segment, All New Toyota Rumion presents a prestigious and convenient option for families seeking comfort, convenience, reliability and peace-of-mind. This backed by top performance and excellent fuel efficiency aptly caters to the evolving needs of customers in the compact MPV segment.

At the heart of the All New Toyota Rumion lies the powerful K series 1.5-litre Petrol engine with Neo Drive (ISG) technology and E-CNG technology which promises to be responsive and bring joy to driving. The cutting-edge K-series engine is expected to offer an excellent fuel efficiency of 20.51 km/l for Petrol variant and 26.11 km/kg for CNG variant. The All New Toyota Rumion will be available in six variants of S MT/AT, G MT, and V MT/AT, S MT CNG offering a wide range of options for customers.The new compact MPV offers a choice between a 5-speed manual transmission and a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission, providing a seamless driving experience for both manual and automatic enthusiasts. Whether you prefer the convenience of an automatic or the control of a manual, the All New Toyota Rumion ensures a pleasurable and effortless drive.The All New Toyota Rumion comes with an advanced infotainment system featuring a 17.78 cm Smartplay Cast Touchscreen audio with Arkamys Surround Sense for an immersive audio experience. It supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (wireless) for seamless smartphone integration. The infotainment system includes Bluetooth connectivity, steering-mounted audio and calling controls, and USB connectivity.Equipped with Toyota i-Connect, it offers remote control of climate, lock/unlock, hazard lights, and headlights and many more. It is compatible with smartwatches and Hey Siri voice assistant. The Toyota i-Connect also provides safety and security features like auto collision notification, tow alert, find my car, valet profile, vehicle health and malfunction indicator monitoring. The All New Toyota Rumion promises a futuristic and connected driving experience, ensuring comfort, convenience and safety throughout your journey.

Mr. Masakazu Yoshimura, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, TKM said, “At Toyota, we believe in going beyond delivering world-class vehicles. Our deep-rooted culture is to offer products and services that create exceptional value and offer peace of mind to our loyal customers. The All New Toyota Rumion embraces this ethos and we look forward to offering Toyota’s’ commitment to quality and service to a whole new set of customers through delightful ownership experience thus delivering “mass happiness to all”. As a brand, that is deeply committed to the Indian market and its valued customers, Toyota will continue to excel and add great value to the auto industry in India by continuous innovation and fostering the self-sustaining local eco-system in the Indian automobile space. Our aim is to continue to emphasize on introducing ever-better cars, better technologies and environment-friendly products and services.”

The All New Toyota Rumion boasts of a stylish and premium exterior designed for a tough appearance with robust characteristics a like Toyota MPV signature front grille, Front Bumper with chrome finish, LED tail lamps with back door chrome garnish and machined two tone alloy wheels that exude style and sophistication. The luxurious interior offers premium dual-tone with wooden finish dashboard and door trims, premium dual-tone interiors, and a range of convenient amenities. It offers comfortable seating with height-adjustable driver seat, split-fold second and third-row seats, plush dual-tone seat fabric along with flexible luggage space with flat fold functionality.

All New Toyota Rumion also beholds Toyota’s commitment to safety with a range of advanced safety features. The Heartect Platform provides a strong and rigid structure, ensuring maximum protection for occupants. Dual front and Front seat side airbags, ABS with EBD and Brake Assist, Engine immobilizer, ESP, Hill Hold assist, and ISO Fix Child seat anchorages further enhance the safety quotient of the All New Toyota Rumion. This new introduction from Toyota, also features front seat belts with pretensioners and force limiters, seat belt reminder for all seats, and a high-speed alert system, guaranteeing peace of mind for the entire family.

In addition to being an outstanding vehicle, the All New Toyota Rumion comes with a standard warranty of 3 years/1,00,000 km, which can be extended to 5 years/2,20,000 km.