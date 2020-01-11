Tracing the reported satellite phone signals near Tirupur

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Jan 11 :The officials of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) are investigating the reported satellite phone signals traced from a village near Kangeyam in nearby Tirupur district.

The signals were picked up from a village near Kunnathur by INS Parundu, an Indian Naval Air Station located near Uchipuli in Ramanathapuram district, and alerted DRDO, police said.

A team from DRDO is in Kunnathur to trace those using the satellite phone, the use of which was banned in the country for general public mainly due to the possible disruption of communications by various defence

and intelligence wings, they said.