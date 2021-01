Covai Post Network

Farmers’ rally in Delhi had turned violent. Coimbatore BSNL on behalf of all the unions condemned the incident. The demonstration took place in front of the office. H.M.S. Rajamani, a member of the union, presided. The union includes A.I.T.U.C, CITU and others.

The protesters chanted slogans demanding the withdrawal of the cases filed against the farmers involved in the Delhi struggle and the withdrawal of the new agrarian bills.