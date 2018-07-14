Traffic disrupted as tree falls on road near Gudalur

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: Traffic was hit on the Ooty-Gudalur Road near Gudalur for more than an hour on Saturday morning after a huge tree fell on the road.

Following the continuous downpour in the Ooty region since the last few weeks, there have been several incidents of tree-fall on the road. Fortunately, the tree did not fell on any vehicle. However, vehicle movement along Ooty-Gudalur road was halted for more than an hour.

Fire and rescue officials rushed to the spot and cut and removed the tree to restore traffic.