14 Jul 2018, Edition - 1096, Saturday
FLASH NEWS:
- Congress takes a jibe at PM Modi after former Pak PM Nawaz Sharif was arrested last night
- Another person succumbs to potholes in Mumbai as 27-year old dies after his bike skid through a pothole in Navi Mumbai
- State of J&K says FIR against Major Aditya was justified as the next hearing on his case is on Monday
- Congress MP Shashi Tharoor summoned by Kolkata Court over his ‘Hindu-Pak’ comment
- PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the 340-km long Purvanchal Expressway in Azamgarh
- Twelve Russian intelligence officers were charged on Friday with hacking Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign
Traffic disrupted as tree falls on road near Gudalur
Covai Post Network
July 14, 2018
Coimbatore: Traffic was hit on the Ooty-Gudalur Road near Gudalur for more than an hour on Saturday morning after a huge tree fell on the road.
Following the continuous downpour in the Ooty region since the last few weeks, there have been several incidents of tree-fall on the road. Fortunately, the tree did not fell on any vehicle. However, vehicle movement along Ooty-Gudalur road was halted for more than an hour.
Fire and rescue officials rushed to the spot and cut and removed the tree to restore traffic.