Traffic management plan on the Anvil

D.Radhakrishnan

Ooty : It was interesting. A discussion on the growing traffic related problems in this hill station The Covai Post had this morning with the Superintendent of Police,The Nilgiris Ms.D.Shanmugapriya was not only interesting but also revealing.

Familiar with the conditions here,thanks to her earlier visits (both private and official),over the years,she told this writer that traffic management was high on the list of her priorities.

Pointing out that the town was undergoing changes rapidly,she said that tourism which was seasonal until recently was now a totally different ball game.It called for well thought out management measures.

Agreeing with the view of The Covai Post that the demands on the traffic front here should not be equated with those in the plains like Chennai,Madurai or Trichy ,she said that the hill station should be treated as a separate entity and specific traffic management plans should be evolved.

Ms.Shanmugapriya disclosed that a comprehensive plan was in the offing. The plan of action would be put in place with the help of the Anna Institute of Management.

Adverting to the changes in traffic made recently,like the removal of medians on the Spencers road,she hoped that it will go down well with motorists and also be emergency services friendly.

On the growing difficulty in finding parking space in various parts of the town like the Commissioner’s road and the resultant inconvenience to the people particularly senior citizens,the SP said that steps will be taken to mitigate the problem.

Regretting that some members of the mercantile community owning two or more cars were adding to the chaos vis a vis parking,she said that the traffic police have been instructed to deal with such vehicles appropriately.

Difficulties of residents in finding short term parking space for going about routine chores like paying bills will be looked into.