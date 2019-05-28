  • Download mobile app
28 May 2019, Edition - 1414, Tuesday
Coimbatore

Train services regulated from June 1 to July 23

Covai Post Network

May 28, 2019

Coimbatore : Owing to engineering work over Perundurai- Ingur block section in Tiruppur – Erode Section, some changes have been made in pattern of train services originating/passing through Salem division from June 1 to July 23.

Partial cancellation services Train 66602/03 Coimbatore- Salem- Coimbatore MEMU passenger will be partially cancelled between Uttukuli – Salem- Uttukuli on these days Regulation of services

Train 13352 Alleppey- Dhanbad Bokaro express will be regulated for 60 minutes between Coimbatore and Vijayamangalam .

Train 12678 Ernakulam- KSR Bengaluru Intercity Superfast Express will be regulated for 40 minutes between Coimbatore to Vijayamangalam.

