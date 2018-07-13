  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
13 Jul 2018, Edition - 1095, Friday

FLASH NEWS:

  • ‘Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti’s threat should not be taken lightly’, says Harsh Dev Singh, Chairman, JKNPP
  • Kulgam J&K: Now, an attack on cops, heavy exchange of fire is underway
  • Terrorists attack CRPF jawans deployed at Achabal Chowk in Anantnag of South Kashmir. Two CRPF jawans got critically injured
  • ‘Don’t forget 1987’, warns Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti
  • Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar was addressing a women welfare programme in Panchkula when he made the statement
  • BJP President Amit Shah is set to visit Telangana today
Travel

Coimbatore

Trainer held for death of girl student during security drill in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

July 13, 2018

Coimbatore: A trainer in the National Disaster Management was arrested today in connection with the death of a second-year BBA student, while being trained at a private college yesterday here, Lokeshwari (19) died after falling from the second floor, during a training session for National Disaster Management, when she reluctantly jumped down from the third floor as part of a security drill where some students were standing with a spread net, police said.

As she jumped down, her head hit the sunshade of the first floor and she sustained serious injuries. Though she was immediately taken to the Government hospital, she died on way.

The visual of her jump, which has gone viral, showed that the trainer pushing the girl down and fellow students alleged that she was not willing to jump.

Based on the complaint by the student’s father, trainer Arumugham (31) was arrested this morning and remanded in custody, police said.

Arumugham was said to be not a qualified trainer and further inquiry would be held in the case, they said.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿