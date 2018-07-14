Trainer in security drill death remanded

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : National Disaster Management ‘impostor’ trainer R Arumugham, who is accused of pushing Lokeswari to death during a drill, was today remanded in judicial custody till July 27.

Police, who arrested Arumugham after registering a case under IPC 304 (ii) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) was produced before the 2nd Judicial Magistrate this afternoon and was remanded for 14 days in judicial custody.

Meanwhile, police in a petition sought seven days custody for interrogating Arumugham, which will come up for hearing on Monday.