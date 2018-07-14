  • Download mobile app

14 Jul 2018, Edition - 1096, Saturday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Congress takes a jibe at PM Modi after former Pak PM Nawaz Sharif was arrested last night
  • Another person succumbs to potholes in Mumbai as 27-year old dies after his bike skid through a pothole in Navi Mumbai
  • State of J&K says FIR against Major Aditya was justified as the next hearing on his case is on Monday
  • Congress MP Shashi Tharoor summoned by Kolkata Court over his ‘Hindu-Pak’ comment
  • PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the 340-km long Purvanchal Expressway in Azamgarh
  • Twelve Russian intelligence officers were charged on Friday with hacking Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign
Coimbatore

Trainer in security drill death remanded

Covai Post Network

July 14, 2018

Coimbatore : National Disaster Management ‘impostor’ trainer R Arumugham, who is accused of pushing Lokeswari to death during a drill, was today remanded in judicial custody till July 27.

Police, who arrested Arumugham after registering a case under IPC 304 (ii) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) was produced before the 2nd Judicial Magistrate this afternoon and was remanded for 14 days in judicial custody.

Meanwhile, police in a petition sought seven days custody for interrogating Arumugham, which will come up for hearing on Monday.

TCP's LGBT Pride

COIMBATORE WEATHER

