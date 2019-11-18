Trains either fully cancelled, partially cancelled or diverted

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Changes are made in pattern of train services passing or orginating through Salem division tomorrow, due to engineering work between Erode to Karur

.Train No. 56110 Erode to Tiruchchirappalli is fully cancelled between Erode to Tiruchchirappalli

.Train No. 56841 Tiruchchirappalli to Erode Passenger will be partially cancelled between Karur to Erode

.Train No. 56825 Erode to Tirunelveli Passenger will be partially cancelled between Erode to Karur.

Train No. 56320 Coimbatore to Nagercoil Passenger will be diverted via Salem, Namakkal duly partially cancelling and skipping stoppages between Erode to Karur.

.Train No. 56712 Palakkad town to Tiruchchirappalli Passenger will be diverted via Salem, Namakkal duly partially cancelling and skipping stoppages between Erode to Karur.

.Train No. 56826 Tirunelveli to Erode Passenger will be partiallycancelled between karur to Erode

.Train No. 56846 Erode to Jolarpettai Passenger will be partiallycancelled between Erode to Salem.

.Train No. 16340 Nagercoil to Mumbai central will be regulatedfor 75 minutes at Karur.

.Train No. 56713 Tiruchchirappalli to Palakkad town Passenger will be regulated for 50 minutes at Karur.