18 Sep 2019
Coimbatore

Trains partially cancelled/ regulated

Covai Post Network

September 18, 2019

Coimbatore : Due to maintenance work on the track following Trains are partially cancelled or regulated.

Train No. 66603 Salem Jn Coimbatore Jn Passenger from Salem to Coimbatore is partially Cancelled between Salem to Uttukuli on Sept 19, 21 and 24.

Train No. 66602 Coimbatore Jn Salem Jn Passenger from Coimbatore to Salem partially Cancelled between Uttukuli to Salem on 19, 21 and 24.

Regulated trains.

Train No. 12244 Shatabdi Express from Coimbatore to Puratchi Thalivar Dr. M.G.Ramachandran Central is Regulated for 30 minutes between Coimbatore to Tiruppur tomorrow.

Train No.12676 Kovai SF Express from Coimbatore to Puratchi Thalivar Dr. M.G.Ramachandran Central is Regulated for 30 minutes between Coimbatore to Tiruppur tomorrow.

Train No. 22648 KORBA EXPRESS from Trivandrum Cntl to Korba is Regulated for 30 minutes between Coimbatore to Tiruppur tomorrow.

Train No. 22815 Bilaspur – Ernakulam SF Express from Bilaspur Tirupattur to Erode is Regulated for 30 minutes between Coimbatore to Tiruppur tomorrow

