Transwoman seeks protection from parents and family

Coimbatore : A 36-year old transwoman, who underwent a sex change surgery, on Thursday sought protection from her family members who wanted her to again become a man.

In her petition to the district collector K Rajamani and Commissioner of Police, Sumit Sharan, Seemakshi, who was Satheeshkumar in 2011 and underwent sex change surgery in Singapore to become woman, said that she was facing life threat from her family.

After the death of her husband in 2016 in Dehradun in Uttarakhand, she returned to the city and her parents started abusing her for turning into a woman, which was a disgrace to them and send her out, the petition said.

She joined a divinity course in Madras Theological Seminary and College the next year, but the parents made her come back and tortured her, by cutting her hair and compelled her to dress like a man, she said.

To escape the wrath, she left for Devakottai in Sivaganga district, but the relatives there also started harassing and unable to bear the torture, returned to the city last month, Seemakshi said in the memorandum.

” The parents again assaulted me and forced me to dress up like man and also threatened to finish me,” she claimed.

Though she lodged complaints at two police stations, including an All Woman police station, the case was not taken up, she said.

In view of the threat from her own parents, Seemaskhi wanted protection and submitted petitions to Collector and Police Commissioner.

She also wanted the administration to provide her a job, being a B.Tech graduate to eke her livelihood, Seemakshi said.