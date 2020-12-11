Travel agent held for smuggling

Covai Post Network

The Narcotics Intelligence Bureau CID (NIBCID) of the Coimbatore police on Thursday arrested a 53-year-old man, hailing from Tiruchy, for attempting to smuggle 1.2 kg of methamphetamine to Sharjah from the Coimbatore International Airport via a flight that was scheduled to leave on Saturday.

The arrested was identified as Arul of Thuvakudi in Tiruchy and was working as a travel agent. Him and one other person, Alibhai of Tiruchy, who was wanted in connection with the smuggling attempt, were booked under sections 8(c), 22(c), 29 (1) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotopic Substances Act, 1985.

The cops said that Arul had handed over a suitcase containing the above-mentioned substance to one Rajarathinam of Tiruchy, who was employed as a driver in Saudi Arabia. However, Rajarathinam turned him in to the CISF personnel, who retrieved the drug.