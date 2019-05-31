Travel agents seek police help to check ‘unethical companies’

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Travel Agent Association of Coimbatore (TAAC) on Friday requested police department to create awareness among people about ‘unethical travel companies’. Such firms, by were putting people to a lot of hardship.

In a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner of Police (law and order) Balaji Saravanan, TAAC said it was totally disturbed by unethical practices followed by travel companies in the city and also neighbouring districts as well.

These overnight travel companies were organizing package tours by offering incentives and cheating the public by cancelling trips in the last minute

They were also not returning the money, creating problems to individual and business people, it said.

“We, reputed travel management companies, are facing trustworthy issues with public because of the activities of such unethical travel companies,” TAAC president VC Krishnarajh said.

The association requested police to create an awareness among the public only to deal with trusted travel management companies having all legal requirements, he said.