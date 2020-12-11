Tribal society to conduct its first general council meeting

Covai Post Network

Tribal Fellowship for Livelihood Resources (TPFLR) works exclusively for the welfare of tribal people living in the forests and hills of Tamil Nadu. Having been around since 2002 as an unregistered body, they have been working to achieve land rights to the landless farmers belonging to dalit communities and also to hill tribes under the Forest Rights Act, 2006, and also train these groups on modern techniques of agro-ecological cultivation methods.

TPFLR strives to create awareness among its patrons on disaster risk reduction and coping with disasters, and to build their own state-level organisation for their well-being and development.

TPFLR formally registered itself as a society on December 13, 2019, and the tribes in various hills began to enrol as members of the society. The organisation is engaged in finding suitable market linkage that can offer them the best price for the farm products as well as the minor products they collect. TPFLR society functions from Coimbatore and has field staff in all of the 14 hills where the tribes live.

The society is organising its first General Council meeting in BMN Kalyana Mandapam, Gounder Mills Stop, Mettupalayam Road, Coimbatore on December 12 and 13. The inaugural function will be held from 3 to 5 pm on December 12 where special guests from Tribal welfare, forest, police, home guards and agriculture university will be addressing around 100 tribal representatives coming from all hills and forest areas of Tamil Nadu.

There will also be an exhibition-cum-sale of tribal agricultural products from 5 pm, followed by a cultural show by tribal people from 7 pm. The general proceedings will be conducted from 13th forenoon.

Those who are interested to know about the Adivasi products that can be supplied by the society can visit the exhibition and book their orders.